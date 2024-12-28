VCU visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Ziegler’s 23-point showing

VCU Rams (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts…

VCU Rams (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts VCU after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 59-54 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 scoring 75.5 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Rams are 1-2 in road games. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mykel Parham averaging 3.2.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.5 points, 22.8 more per game than the 52.7 VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.1 points.

Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.