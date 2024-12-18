VCU visits Joyner and East Carolina

VCU Rams (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays…

VCU Rams (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays VCU after Amiya Joyner scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 59-58 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Pirates are 4-0 on their home court. East Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 1-1 away from home. VCU scores 59.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

East Carolina averages 61.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 54.2 VCU gives up. VCU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

