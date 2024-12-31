VCU takes on Saint Bonaventure after Bamisile’s 20-point game

VCU Rams (10-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-1) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5;…

VCU Rams (10-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-1)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Saint Bonaventure after Joe Bamisile scored 20 points in VCU’s 90-70 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Bonnies have gone 6-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chance Moore averaging 2.2.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. VCU scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 72.1 points, 10.8 more per game than the 61.3 VCU allows. VCU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bonnies.

Bamisile is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.