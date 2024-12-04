VCU Rams to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles Wednesday

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3) at VCU Rams (6-2) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3) at VCU Rams (6-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on VCU for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. VCU ranks third in the A-10 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 1.6.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Georgia Southern is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Georgia Southern averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams.

Adante’ Holiman is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

