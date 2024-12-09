VCU hosts Pennsylvania after Spinoso’s 21-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6) at VCU Rams (7-2) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22.5; over/under is…

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6) at VCU Rams (7-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on VCU after Nick Spinoso scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 60-47 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Rams are 5-0 in home games. VCU is sixth in the A-10 scoring 78.4 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Quakers are 1-2 on the road. Pennsylvania is eighth in the Ivy League with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Spinoso averaging 5.1.

VCU scores 78.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 73.7 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

