VCU hosts Georgia Southern in non-conference matchup

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3) at VCU Rams (6-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nakavieon White and Georgia Southern visit Max Shulga and VCU in out-of-conference action.

The Rams have gone 4-0 in home games. VCU has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 5.1.

VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Adante’ Holiman is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

