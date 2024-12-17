VCU faces New Mexico following Bamisile’s 25-point performance

VCU Rams (9-2) at New Mexico Lobos (8-3, 1-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (9-2) at New Mexico Lobos (8-3, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays New Mexico after Joe Bamisile scored 25 points in VCU’s 76-68 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 6-1 on their home court. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC with 19.9 fast break points.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. VCU is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

New Mexico makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lobos.

Bamisile is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

