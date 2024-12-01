Vasquez and UAB host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2) at UAB Blazers (4-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5;…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2) at UAB Blazers (4-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Middle Tennessee after Alejandro scored 25 points in UAB’s 98-86 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Blazers are 3-1 on their home court. UAB is eighth in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 6.0.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 on the road. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 8.6.

UAB makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Middle Tennessee averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Blazers.

Jestin Porter is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Blue Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.