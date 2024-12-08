Vanslooten and No. 24 Michigan State host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State hosts DePaul after Grace Vanslooten scored 25 points in Michigan State’s 78-70 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Spartans are 5-0 in home games. Michigan State ranks sixth in college basketball with 20.9 assists per game. Theryn Hallock leads the Spartans averaging 3.4.

The Blue Demons are 1-2 on the road. DePaul is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Michigan State averages 91.8 points, 21.1 more per game than the 70.7 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanslooten is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans.

Jorie Allen is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

