Vanderbilt visits Miami (FL) after Cavinder’s 30-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (7-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Vanderbilt after Haley Cavinder scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-74 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Hurricanes are 6-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Commodores are 1-0 on the road. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 10.9.

Miami (FL) averages 78.1 points, 25.9 more per game than the 52.2 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 21.3 more points per game (85.7) than Miami (FL) allows (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrione Rogers is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 8.2 points.

Pierre is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Commodores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.