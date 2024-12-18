Vanderbilt visits Dayton after Pierre’s 42-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) at Dayton Flyers (6-4) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Dayton after…

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) at Dayton Flyers (6-4)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Dayton after Khamil Pierre scored 42 points in Vanderbilt’s 106-40 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Flyers have gone 6-1 in home games. Dayton averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Commodores are 2-0 in road games. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Pierre averaging 4.7.

Dayton makes 39.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Vanderbilt averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Flyers.

Pierre is shooting 60.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Commodores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.