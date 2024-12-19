Vanderbilt visits Dayton after Pierre’s 42-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) at Dayton Flyers (6-4) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Dayton after…

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) at Dayton Flyers (6-4)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Dayton after Khamil Pierre scored 42 points in Vanderbilt’s 106-40 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Flyers are 6-1 on their home court. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 3.7.

The Commodores are 2-0 in road games. Vanderbilt is ninth in college basketball scoring 87.7 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Dayton’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Flyers.

Pierre is shooting 60.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Commodores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.