Vanderbilt takes on West Georgia following Greene’s 25-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (5-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts West Georgia after Madison Greene scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 80-66 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

The Commodores have gone 7-0 in home games. Vanderbilt averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolves are 2-4 on the road. West Georgia averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Vanderbilt averages 87.1 points, 24.2 more per game than the 62.9 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 20 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals.

Destiny Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.