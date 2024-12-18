Vanderbilt hosts Citadel after Edwards’ 30-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -29.5; over/under is…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -29.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Citadel after Jason Edwards scored 30 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-74 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Commodores have gone 5-0 at home. Vanderbilt averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. Citadel is third in the SoCon scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Brody Fox averaging 10.0.

Vanderbilt averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Commodores.

Fox is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

