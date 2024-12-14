Vanderbilt faces Evansville after Pierre’s 28-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (3-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Evansville after…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Evansville after Khamil Pierre scored 28 points in Vanderbilt’s 88-70 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Commodores are 6-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.0 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-3 away from home. Evansville is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

Vanderbilt averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville scores 14.8 more points per game (68.8) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (54.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Commodores.

Maggie Hartwig is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 18.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.