Van Lith scores 17 to help No. 11 TCU women beat Brown 79-47

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Madison Connor made four 3-pointers and added 14 points on Sunday to help No. 11 TCU beat Brown 79-47.

Van Lith added five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Taylor Bigby scored 11 points for the Horned Frogs.

TCU (13-1) has won four games in a row since an 82-54 loss to No. 3 South Carolina on Dec. 8 at the Coast to Coast Challenge.

Grace Arnolie hit three 3-pointers in the first five minutes and Olivia Young added another with 4:34 left in the first quarter to give Brown a 12-8 lead. The Horned Frogs responded with a 9-2 run to close the period, scored 12 of the first 14 second-quarter points to extend their lead to 13 points and took a 34-25 lead into the intermission.

Bigby hit a 3 to open the scoring in the third quarter and TCU led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Horned Frogs outrebounded Brown 54-28, including 20-6 on the offensive glass which led to TCU outscoring the Bears 27-5 in second-chance points.

Isabell Mauricio led Brown with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting Brown (6-7). The rest of the Bears players combined to made 10 of 41 (24.4%) from the field. Arnolie added 13 points.

TCU made 11 3-pointers on 27 attempts (41%) and the Horned Frogs’ 148 this season are the most in Division I.

