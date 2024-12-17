Van Lith leads No. 12 TCU against Samford after 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU…

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU takes on Samford after Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points in TCU’s 92-41 victory against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-0 in home games. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 7.2.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in road games. Samford averages 19.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TCU makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Samford averages 19.2 more points per game (70.8) than TCU gives up to opponents (51.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Horned Frogs.

Emily Bowman is scoring 12.6 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.