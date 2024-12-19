Valparaiso visits Western Michigan after Willis’ 22-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (5-5, 0-1 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-5, 0-1 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-7)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Valparaiso after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 98-62 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Broncos are 2-2 in home games. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Burton averaging 2.2.

The Beacons are 0-2 on the road. Valparaiso scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 71.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 78.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.3 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Broncos.

Tyler Schmidt is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Beacons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

