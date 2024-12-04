Valparaiso takes home win streak into matchup with Drake

Drake Bulldogs (7-0) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-3) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Drake looking to…

Drake Bulldogs (7-0) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-3)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Drake looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Beacons have gone 4-1 at home. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Drake is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso averages 79.4 points, 22.0 more per game than the 57.4 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

