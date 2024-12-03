Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Valparaiso plays Western Michigan…

Valparaiso plays Western Michigan after Earnest’s 29-point outing

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 3:41 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-5)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Western Michigan after Leah Earnest scored 29 points in Valparaiso’s 77-59 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Beacons have gone 1-1 at home. Valparaiso has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos are 0-3 in road games. Western Michigan is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Beacons.

Marina Asensio is averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up