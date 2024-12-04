Valparaiso hosts Western Michigan after Earnest’s 29-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-5) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Western…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-5)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Western Michigan after Leah Earnest scored 29 points in Valparaiso’s 77-59 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Beacons have gone 1-1 at home.

The Broncos are 0-3 on the road. Western Michigan is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Valparaiso scores 66.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Beacons.

Marina Asensio averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

