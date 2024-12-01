Valparaiso faces Lehigh on 3-game road slide

Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-2) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will try to…

Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Beacons face Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-0 on their home court. Lehigh is third in the Patriot scoring 69.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Beacons are 0-2 in road games. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Lehigh scores 69.0 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 67.8 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

Nevaeh Jackson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

