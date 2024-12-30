Vahlberg Fasasi leads La Salle against Dayton after 21-point game

La Salle Explorers (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-3) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle…

La Salle Explorers (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Dayton after Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 21 points in La Salle’s 108-48 win over the Immaculata Mighty Macs.

The Flyers have gone 9-0 at home. Dayton has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Explorers are 1-2 on the road. La Salle averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Dayton’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game La Salle allows. La Salle scores 11.5 more points per game (78.7) than Dayton allows to opponents (67.2).

The Flyers and Explorers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flyers.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.7 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

