UTSA visits Stanford after Jenkins’ 22-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (7-1) at Stanford Cardinal (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Stanford, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Stanford…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-1) at Stanford Cardinal (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Stanford after Jordyn Jenkins scored 22 points in UTSA’s 79-36 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Cardinal have gone 7-0 at home. Stanford is 7-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 2-1 on the road. UTSA averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Stanford makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UTSA averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cardinal.

Jenkins is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.