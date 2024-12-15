UTSA visits North Dakota after Woodson’s 21-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-7) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-7)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts UTSA after Dariyus Woodson scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 80-76 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-0 in home games. North Dakota has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. UTSA has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Dakota is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Damari Monsanto averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.