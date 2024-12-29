UTSA visits Army following Monsanto’s 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at Army Black Knights (5-6) West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at Army Black Knights (5-6)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Army after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in UTSA’s 117-58 victory over the Southwestern Adventist Knights.

The Black Knights are 4-2 in home games. Army leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. AJ Allenspach leads the Black Knights with 9.3 rebounds.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. UTSA is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Army averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 40.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Black Knights.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 44.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.