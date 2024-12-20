UTSA takes on Texas State after Love’s 21-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Texas State after Sidney Love scored 21 points in UTSA’s 76-61 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 at home. Texas State scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 on the road. UTSA is fourth in the AAC scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Texas State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 68.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 65.2 Texas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

