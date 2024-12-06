UTSA Roadrunners face the Sam Houston Bearkats on 6-game win streak

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA comes into a…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA comes into a matchup against Sam Houston as winners of six straight games.

The Roadrunners are 2-0 on their home court. UTSA has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Bearkats are 0-2 on the road. Sam Houston scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

UTSA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Roadrunners.

Kaila Kelley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bearkats.

