UTSA puts home win streak on the line against UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-2) San Antonio; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-2)

San Antonio; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Roadrunners face UT Arlington.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-0 at home. UTSA is seventh in the AAC scoring 67.7 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are 1-5 on the road. UT Arlington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA scores 67.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 66.7 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 11.0 more points per game (65.7) than UTSA allows to opponents (54.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Koi Love is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.