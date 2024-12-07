UTSA plays Sam Houston, aims for 7th straight win

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will attempt to…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Sam Houston.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-0 in home games. UTSA is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats have gone 0-2 away from home. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 4.3.

UTSA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 20.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Roadrunners.

Kaila Kelley is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bearkats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

