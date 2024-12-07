UTSA plays Arkansas following Spears’ 24-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -20.5; over/under is…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -20.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Arkansas after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 24 points in UTSA’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 at home. Arkansas averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 on the road. UTSA is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zvonimir Ivisic is shooting 57.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 12 points and 2.6 blocks.

Damari Monsanto averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.