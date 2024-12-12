UTSA hosts Eaglestaff and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits UTSA after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 80-57 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 in home games. UTSA ranks third in the AAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Raekwon Horton averaging 3.1.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-4 on the road. North Dakota is third in the Summit League with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 6.3.

UTSA is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than UTSA has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.3 points.

Eaglestaff is averaging 18.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.