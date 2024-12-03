UTSA faces Saint Mary’s (CA) following Spears’ 31-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-1) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -23.5; over/under…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-1)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -23.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 31 points in UTSA’s 78-71 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in road games. UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.0% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Spears is shooting 43.8% and averaging 23.7 points for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.