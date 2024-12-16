UTEP visits Ronsiek and Colorado State

UTEP Miners (5-3) at Colorado State Rams (7-3) Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts…

UTEP Miners (5-3) at Colorado State Rams (7-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UTEP after Emma Ronsiek scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 74-72 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 6-1 at home. Colorado State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners are 2-1 on the road. UTEP ranks sixth in the CUSA giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Colorado State makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UTEP averages 11.5 more points per game (68.3) than Colorado State gives up to opponents (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 16.8 points for the Miners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.