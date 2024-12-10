UTEP visits Louisville following Edwards’ 21-point game

UTEP Miners (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on…

UTEP Miners (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on UTEP after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in Louisville’s 76-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals have gone 3-3 at home. Louisville scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Miners are 1-1 in road games. UTEP averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisville is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, the same percentage UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.6 points.

Otis Frazier III is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Miners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

