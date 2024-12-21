Yale Bulldogs (6-5) vs. UTEP Miners (8-3) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP squares off against…

Yale Bulldogs (6-5) vs. UTEP Miners (8-3)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP squares off against Yale in El Paso, Texas.

The Miners have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UTEP ranks sixth in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in non-conference play. Yale scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

UTEP makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Yale scores 15.7 more points per game (81.4) than UTEP allows (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Frazier is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Miners.

John Poulakidas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.