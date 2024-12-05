UTEP Miners to take on the BYU Cougars Thursday

BYU Cougars (6-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU heads to UTEP…

BYU Cougars (6-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU heads to UTEP for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The Miners are 3-1 on their home court. UTEP is seventh in the CUSA scoring 68.0 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 away from home. BYU averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

UTEP scores 68.0 points, 5.7 more per game than the 62.3 BYU allows. BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UTEP allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 16.8 points.

Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

