UTEP hosts McMillian and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (0-10) at UTEP Miners (7-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays UTEP after Dorian McMillian scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 100-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Miners have gone 4-0 at home. UTEP is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-10 on the road. Jackson State allows 86.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 25.8 points per game.

UTEP scores 74.7 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 86.9 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Miners.

Jayme Mitchell is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

