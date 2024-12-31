Utah visits Cunningham and Arizona

Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Utah after Breya Cunningham scored 21 points in Arizona’s 57-53 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Arizona has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The Utes have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Utah scores 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 22.7 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Utah allows. Utah averages 24.0 more points per game (83.1) than Arizona allows (59.1).

The Wildcats and Utes meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 18.1 points for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

