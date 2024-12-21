Utah Valley visits Weber State after Welling’s 23-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (6-6) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (6-6)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Weber State after Carter Welling scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 70-56 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 3-2 at home. Weber State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 2-5 in road games. Utah Valley ranks eighth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 1.6.

Weber State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Utah Valley averages 5.5 more points per game (73.8) than Weber State allows to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

