Utah Valley visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-2) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under…

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-2)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Utah Valley after Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points in Stanford’s 97-90 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Cardinal have gone 5-1 at home. Stanford is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 1-2 in road games. Utah Valley averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stanford is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benny Gealer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Carter Welling is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

