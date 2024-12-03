Utah Valley visits Smith and Air Force

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (7-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (7-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Utah Valley after Madison Smith scored 22 points in Air Force’s 62-47 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Falcons are 4-0 in home games. Air Force has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 1-0 on the road. Utah Valley averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Air Force scores 68.4 points, 14.3 more per game than the 54.1 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 14.1 more points per game (71.1) than Air Force gives up (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 16.4 points and 2.9 steals.

Kylee Mabry is averaging 9.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines.

