Utah Valley visits Raynaud and Stanford

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-2) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Utah Valley…

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-2)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Utah Valley after Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points in Stanford’s 97-90 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Cardinal are 5-1 in home games. Stanford is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 1-2 on the road. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 15.9 assists. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines with 5.4.

Stanford is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 9.0 more points per game (77.9) than Stanford allows to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 23.4 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinal.

Carter Welling is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.