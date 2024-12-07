Utah Valley visits James Madison following Nelson’s 22-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at James Madison Dukes (5-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at James Madison Dukes (5-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits James Madison after Dominick Nelson scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 77-63 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Dukes are 3-1 on their home court. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. AJ Smith leads the Dukes with 7.1 boards.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in road games. Utah Valley ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

James Madison averages 76.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 73.4 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Brown is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Dukes.

Nelson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.