Utah Valley visits Jacksonville State following Ituka’s 22-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on Utah Valley after Jao Ituka scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 76-74 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. Jacksonville State averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Wolverines are 1-4 in road games. Utah Valley averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Jacksonville State makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Utah Valley scores 7.5 more points per game (74.9) than Jacksonville State allows (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Tanner Toolson is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.