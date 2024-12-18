Utah Valley visits Idaho State following Nelson’s 20-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (5-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (5-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Idaho State after Dominick Nelson scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 70-66 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bengals have gone 4-0 in home games. Idaho State leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Jake O’Neil paces the Bengals with 9.9 rebounds.

The Wolverines are 1-5 in road games. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.8.

Idaho State scores 75.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.0 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 9.8 more points per game (74.1) than Idaho State allows (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bengals.

Nelson is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

