Utah Valley visits Calvert and BYU

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at BYU Cougars (7-2)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Utah Valley after Emma Calvert scored 27 points in BYU’s 81-68 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Cougars are 4-1 in home games. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 16.1 assists per game led by Delaney Gibb averaging 4.3.

The Wolverines are 1-1 on the road. Utah Valley is third in the WAC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

BYU makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Utah Valley scores 6.8 more points per game (69.7) than BYU gives up (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cougars.

Kylee Mabry is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.