Utah Valley faces Jacksonville State, aims to break 3-game slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4)

Orem, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley heads into the matchup against Jacksonville State as losers of three straight games.

The Wolverines are 4-1 in home games. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 in road games. Jacksonville State ranks third in the CUSA giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Utah Valley makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Jacksonville State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 steals.

Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

