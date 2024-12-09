Utah Valley faces BYU after Mabry’s 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at BYU Cougars (7-2) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays BYU…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at BYU Cougars (7-2)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays BYU after Kylee Mabry scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 76-58 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Cougars are 4-1 on their home court. BYU is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

The Wolverines are 1-1 on the road. Utah Valley averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

BYU scores 69.6 points, 13.0 more per game than the 56.6 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars.

Amanda Barcello averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

