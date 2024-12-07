Utah Tech visits Utah State following Martinez’s 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -24.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Utah Tech after Ian Martinez scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-67 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 at home. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 17.3 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.4.

The Trailblazers are 0-6 in road games. Utah Tech has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah State averages 87.0 points, 11.6 more per game than the 75.4 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is shooting 42.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies.

Beon Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

