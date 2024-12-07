Utah Tech visits Utah State following Martinez’s 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC)
Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -24.5; over/under is 150
BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Utah Tech after Ian Martinez scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-67 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.
The Aggies have gone 5-0 at home. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 17.3 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.4.
The Trailblazers are 0-6 in road games. Utah Tech has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Utah State averages 87.0 points, 11.6 more per game than the 75.4 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Utah State allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is shooting 42.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies.
Beon Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
